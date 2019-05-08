Man accused of stealing from store arrested during disturbance

A man accused of stealing from a local business is captured nearly a month later after police were called out to a domestic disturbance.

Laredo Police arrested 23-year-old Pedro Gaytan in the case.

The theft happened on April 9th at a business located at the 100 block of Calton Road.

When officers arrived, the store manager stated that a man, identified as Gaytan walked into the business and placed several items under his vest and walked out of the store.

Authorities say Gaytan stole over $100 worth of items.

Nearly a month later, on May 4th, officers were called out to a disturbance at an overpass on Park Street.

When officers approached the area, several subjects took off running towards the 2200 block of San Leonardo Avenue.

Eventually, authorities were able to apprehend the group of individuals and found out Gaytan had an active warrant for theft.

Gaytan was arrested and charged with evading arrest and theft of property.