Man accused of stealing game system from home

A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a home and made off with a gaming system.

Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old Ivan Garcia and charged him with theft.

The incident was reported on July 3rd when officers were called out to a burglary at the 100 block of Obsidian Blvd.

When officers arrived, the resident stated that someone broke into the house and stole an Xbox, two controllers, and his wife’s purse.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined they had enough evidence to arrest Garcia in the case.

