Man accused of stealing iPad

A man looking to make off with a new iPad is caught by Laredo Police.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Carmelo Rangel and charged him with theft of property.

The case unfolded on July 5th at around 11:30 a.m. when officers were called out to a theft report at the 500 block of Houston Street.

Upon arrival, officers met with a victim who stated that a man known to him had stole his iPad.

The victim stated that he fell asleep on the recliner at a local business which is where he left his tablet.

When the victim woke up, he saw that Rangel had left and his iPad had been stolen.

After a thorough investigation, authorities determined they had enough evidence to arrest Rangel in the case.