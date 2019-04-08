Man accused of stealing items from local business

A man is arrested for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing several items from the establishment.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Carlos Jesus Colunga in the case.

The incident happened back in March 21st when officers were called out to a burglary call at the 2000 block of Chihuahua Street.

When officers arrived, the business owner stated that a man had broken into the business and stole a DVR box, a Direct TV box, candy, change and cases of beer.

The report was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit for further investigation who was able to track down Colunga and make an arrest.

Colunga was charged with burglary of a building and taken to the Webb County Jail.