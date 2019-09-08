Man accused of stealing items from vehicle

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly burgled a car and stole several items.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Ricardo Esequiel Martinez in the case.

The incident happened on August 9th when officers were called out to the 600 block of Cuervo Dr.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that someone had broken into their car and stole a pair of sunglasses and a tool bag from the car.

The report was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force for further investigation.

After a thorough investigation, Martinez was identified as the alleged suspect.

He was taken into custody and charged with burglary of a vehicle and theft of property.