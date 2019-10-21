Man accused of stealing items from vehicles

A man is facing multiple charges after he burgled a couple of vehicles at a local business.

Laredo Police arrested 28-year-old Alfredo Espinoza and charged him with burglary of a vehicle.

The incident happened on September 28th at the 2300 block of San Dario Avenue when officers were called out to a business regarding an alleged burglary.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that two of his cars were burgled, a Chevy Suburban and a green Kia.

The victim told officers the man made off with a tool box and some loose change from the cars, jumped the fence and fled the scene.

The case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force who determined they had sufficient evidence to arrest Espinoza in the case.