Man accused of stealing items from woman's vehicle

A man accused of stealing multiple items from a woman’s car last month is arrested by police.

Laredo Police arrested 23-year-old Cesar Alberto Villarreal in the case.

The alleged theft happened on April 16th when officers were called out to the 4000 block of Logan Avenue.

The victim stated that she was visiting a friend when someone entered her vehicle and stole her debit card, cell phone and money from her purse.

The report was filed and the case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force who believed they had sufficient evidence to secure an arrest for Villarreal.

He was charged with burglary of a vehicle.