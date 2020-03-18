Man accused of stealing make up bag and straightener from home

A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a home and made off with several personal belongings.

Laredo Police arrested 48-year-old Juan Rodriguez and charged him with burglary.

The incident was reported on January 10th at around 2 a.m. when officers were called out to the 3500 block of San Agustin Avenue.

The victim told police that she got to her house and saw that her front door was open and her house was ransacked.

According to the victim, the suspect stole a make up bag, a hair straightener and roughly $1,800.

After a through investigation, officers were able to identify Rodriguez as the culprit.