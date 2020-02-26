Man accused of burglaries caught by police

A man accused of a couple of burglaries in central Laredo is identified and arrested by police.

Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old Angel De Jesus Ramirez and charged him with burglary.

The case unfolded on February 8th when officers received two burglary reports from two separate businesses near the 2100 block of Springfield Avenue.

Police met with the caller who stated that someone allegedly broke into the business and stole $500 and then broke a door that was connected to a second business.

According to the victim, nothing was taken from the other business, but police say the establishment was left completely ransacked.

With the help of surveillance video and finger prints that were located at the scene, the District Attorney’s Office determined there was sufficient evidence to proceed with an arrest.