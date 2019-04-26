Man accused of stealing money from former employer

A former store employee is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from his former employer.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Felix Alberto Gonzalez in the case.

The incident happened on March 5th when officers were called out to a theft report at the 2700 block of E. Saunders at around midnight.

When officers arrived, the business person stated Gonzalez was terminated due to performance issues and shortly after approximately $3,000 went missing.

The business person stated that after the employee was terminated, there was only $400 inside the safety deposit box and that Gonzalez was the last person to have access to the safe.

Police along with the store employees contacted the bank to see if a deposit had been made; however, they said no recent transaction was made from the business.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined that they had enough evidence to secure an arrest.

Gonzalez was charged with theft of property.