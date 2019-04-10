Man accused of stealing money jar from local business

A man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a business and assaulted one of the employees.

Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old Eliud Batres in the case.

The incident happened on April 8th when officers were called out to a robbery call at the 2200 block of Zaragoza Street.

The victim stated that an unknown man entered the building and went into the office where a jar of money was being kept.

Authorities say the victim then went to confront Batres which is when a physical altercation broke out.

Before Batres fled the area, he threatened the victim and told them he would return.

Officers were able to use surveillance footage to identify Batres as the prime suspect.

Batres was arrested and charged with burglary and making a terroristic threat.