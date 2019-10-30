Man accused of stealing phones from online merchant

A man looking to make off with a couple of new Galaxies is caught by police.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Edgar Gabriel Cerda Jr. in the case.

The incident happened on October 3rd at around 7 p.m. at the 4700 block of San Bernardo where an online merchant was looking to sell two new Samsung phones valued at $400 each.

According to the arrest report, the victim met with Cerda Jr. after he expressed interest in purchasing the items.

During the transaction, Cerda allegedly pushed the victim, grabbed the phones and then fled the area without paying.

A report was filed and the case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined that Cerda was the prime suspect.

Police would like to remind the community to take advantage of their “Safe Exchange Zones” which are located in front of police headquarters to ensure that the transaction goes smoothly.

Authorities say if a seller refuses to meet at one of the locations, it may be an indication that it’s a scam.