Man accused of stealing purse from a car arrested during domestic dispute

A man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly stole a purse from a woman’s vehicle.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 42-year-old Alfonso Herrera Jr in the case.

The case initially came to light on August 14th when officers received a call about a car burglary at the 3900 block of McPherson Road.

The victim stated that she was running an errand when someone broke into her car and stole her purse.

The case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force who launched the investigation.

Over a month later, on September 22nd, officers were called to a disturbance at the 500 block of Vidaurri Ave involving a couple.

During questioning, officers discovered that Herrera was a possible person of interest tied to an open burglary case.

Authorities then placed Herrera under arrest and put him in the back of a patrol unit.

Officers say during that time Herrera became aggressive and started kicking the door; at one point, he was able to push the door open.

As a result, Herrera was charged with theft of property, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.