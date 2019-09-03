Man accused of stealing razors from grocery store

An alleged thief is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly caught red-handed stealing razors from a grocery store over the weekend.

Laredo Police arrested 23-year-old Cesar Alberto Villarreal Jr. and charged him with theft.

The incident happened on August 31st at around 7 p.m. when officers were called out to a grocery store at the 4800 block of San Dario Avenue.

Employees stated that Villarreal was caught on surveillance video placing several razors in his clothes and leaving the store without paying.

The investigator was informed about the theft and was waiting for Villarreal at the front of the store.

When the investigator attempted to detain Villarreal, he tried to break free; however, Laredo Police arrived shortly after to assist with the arrest.

He was charged with both theft and evading arrest.