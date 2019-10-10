Man accused of stealing rental car arrested

A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing a car from a rental company.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Derly Jordan Ramos and charged him with theft of property.

The case was reported on August 15th when officers got a call about a stolen vehicle belonging to Hertz.

A report was made and turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force who determined they had sufficient evidence to secure an arrest for Ramos.

Ramos was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

