Man accused of stealing roughly $800 worth of tools

A Laredo resident gets justice nearly five months later after a man allegedly burgled his home.

Laredo Police arrested 23-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez and charged him with burglary.

The incident happened on January 31st when officers were called out to a home near the 700 block of E. Okane.

When they arrived, the victim said someone broke in and stole a 32 inch TV, two drills, a saw, and a toolbox with several items.

In total, the items were valued at $800.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who were able to identify the suspect through eye-witness testimony.

Gonzalez was arrested and taken to the county jail.