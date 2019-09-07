Man accused of stealing several pairs of sunglasses from business

A man accused of stealing several pairs of shades is arrested over two years later.

Laredo Police arrested 32-year-old Alejandro Espinoza-Melendez in the case.

The incident happened on July 9th, 2017 when officers were called out to a business located on the 7900 block of McPherson Rd.

Officers arrived and met with an employee of the business.

The employee stated that two men entered the store and one man started talking to him while the other was looking around the store.

After a short while, the men left the store in a green Ford Expedition; however, the employee noticed something fishy about the encounter.

Without a second to spare, the employee checked the surveillance footage and found out that one of the men had stolen several pairs of sunglasses and left without paying.

Using the surveillance video, officers were able to identify the car and locate the suspect’s vehicle.

Through the course of the investigation, Espinoza-Melendez was identified as one of the suspect’s in the case.

He was taken into custody and charged with theft of property.