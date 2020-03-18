Man accused of stealing shoes from outletmall

A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole several pairs of shoes from our local outlet mall.

Laredo Police arrested 24-year-old angel Francisco Zavala and charged him with theft.

The case unfolded back in January when officers were called out to the Nike outlet store.

Officers met with an employee who stated that someone entered the store, took out a plastic bag from his pocket and then stole roughly $800 worth of merchandise from the store.

With the help of surveillance footage, authorities were able to identify Zavala as the prime suspect.