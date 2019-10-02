Man accused of stealing thousands of bottles of Patron

A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing over a thousand bottles of Patron.

Laredo Police arrested 32-year-old Manuel Alejandro Martinez and charged him with theft of property.

The case unfolded on September 19th of 2018 when officers received a report about a stolen pallet of Patron tequila that was left inside a mobile trailer.

According to reports, Martinez was allegedly caught on surveillance video removing the trailer from the yard.

The case was turned over to the District Attorney’s office who determined they had enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant.

Martinez was taken to the county jail on a $30,000 bond.