Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from home

A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a home and made off with over a thousand dollars.

Laredo Police arrested 48-year-old Juan Rodriguez in the case.

The incident happened on March 2nd at around 2 a.m. when officers were called out to the 3500 block of San Agustin Avenue for a burglary call.

When officers arrived, the victims stated that someone had broke into the home and stole $1,800 worth of U.S. currency.

A report was filed and eyewitnesses were able to identify as Rodriguez as the suspect in this case.

He was charged with burglary of habitation.

