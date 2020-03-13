Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools

A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a car and stole several tools.

Laredo Police arrested 43-year-old Gerardo Lopez Jr in the case.

The incident happened on January 21st when officers received a burglary report at the 4500 block of Vidaurri.

When officers arrived, they met with a victim who stated that two men entered his property, broke into his Ford Ranger and stole $1,200 worth of tools.

After a thorough investigation, police obtained enough evidence to arrest Lopez in the case.