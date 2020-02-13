Man accused of stealing tools from department store

A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole tools from a department store.

Laredo Police arrested 36-year-old Daniel Herrera and charged him with theft.

The incident happened back in December 28th of last year when officers were called out to the Sears store at Mall Del Norte.

When officers arrived, an employee stated that a man identified as Herrera walked towards the tool section of the store, grabbed a Craftsman Wrench tool set and an Impact wrench and left the store without paying.

Officers filed a report and the case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit for further investigation.

After a thorough investigation, officials were able to determine that Herrera was the man seen on surveillance video during the time of the alleged theft.