Man accused of stealing tools from home improvement store

A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing merchandise from a home improvement store more than once.

Laredo Police arrested 30-year-old Raul Nieto Jr and charged him with theft.

The first incident happened on November 20th when officers were called out to a store located at the 5700 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

Officers met with a loss prevention specialist who stated that Nieto entered the store, selected several items and walked out through the garden center without paying.

Five days later, Nieto allegedly came back to the store to strike again.

Employees say he walked out of the store with a chainsaw without paying for it.

After a thorough investigation, the Crimes Against Property Unit determined there was enough evidence to charge Nieto in both cases.