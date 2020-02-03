Man accused of stealing tools from neighbor's shed

A local resident wakes up to find her neighbor in her backyard and her tools missing from her shed.

Laredo Police arrested 32-year-old Raul Diaz de Leon Jr in the case.

The incident happened on October 2nd at around 10:40 p.m. when officers were called out to a burglary call at the 3900 block of Cickasaw Lane.

The victim told police officers that she heard sounds coming from her backyard.

When she went to go check on the commotion, she saw that her storage unit was open and her neighbor was attempting to jump the fence.

After reviewing the contents of the shed, she noticed that two weed eaters, a nail gun and a welder were stolen.

After a thorough investigation, detectives discovered that De Leon allegedly stole the items and handed them over to his mother who then allegedly pawned the items.

As a result, De Leon was charged with burglary and theft of property.