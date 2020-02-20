Man accused of stealing tools from shed

A man who was accused of burglary and credit card abuse is believed to be tied to another case.

Laredo Police charged Nathan Ryan Jimenez, 20, with an additional county of burglary of a building.

The incident was reported on February 1st at around 2 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Andrew Lane for another burglary report.

Officers met with a homeowner who stated that someone broke into his shed and stole several tools.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who presented evidence to the District Attorney’s Office.

Officials then determined they had enough evidence to proceed with an arrest.

Jimenez is believed to be responsible for another burglary that took place in the same neighborhood.