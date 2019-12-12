Man accused of stealing tools from truck

A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a vehicle and stole several tools from the car.

Laredo Police arrested 57-year-old Jesus Duron and charged him with theft.

The incident was reported on August 28th when officers were called out to the 4200 block of San Dario Avenue for a burglary call.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that someone broke into his Ford- F-150 and stole a chain saw, jackhammer and rotary saw from the bed of his truck.

The report was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force who determined they had enough evidence to arrest Duron in the case.