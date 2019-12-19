Man accused of stealing truck sends officers on chase

A man is facing charges after an alleged carjacking turns into a high-speed chase.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the 4500 block of San Bernardo where a victim said his truck was stolen at gunpoint.

After a search, the truck was located and the suspect led police on a chase.

The driver then crashed into two parked vehicles continuing on, only to crash a third time.

After a brief chase on foot, he was captured.

The alleged suspect was identified as 42-year-old Jose Juan Savedra.

He was arrested on multiple charges including theft and evading arrest.