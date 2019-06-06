Man accused of stealing weed-eater from home

A man looking to score some free lawn maintenance tools is arrested by police.

Laredo Police arrested 31-year-old Francisco Arguello Garcia and charged him with burglary of habitation.

The incident happened on May 22nd at around 5 p.m. when officers were called out to a home at the 700 block of El Monte Loop.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that someone entered his home and stole a weed eater as well as several other tools.

The incident was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined that they had enough evidence to arrest Garcia in the case.