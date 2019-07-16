Man accused of stealing weed eater from shed

An alleged thief is caught trying to steal a homeowner’s weed eater from his backyard shed.

Laredo Police arrested Jesus Valverde, 20, and charged him with burglary of a building.

According to police, the incident happened on February 5th at around 4 a.m. when officers were called out to a residence at the 2800 block of Emory Loop.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that he heard a noise come from his backyard.

When the homeowner went to check on the commotion, he turned on the backlights and saw two men trying to steal his weed eater.

The report was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined they had enough evidence to charge Valverde in the case.