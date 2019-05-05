Man accused of stealing wheels from local business

A man is arrested for allegedly stealing tires from a local business.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Javier Rodolfo Pedroza and charged him with burglary of a building.

The alleged theft took place on April 23rd when officers were called out to a burglary at the 1700 block of San Dario Avenue.

When officers arrived, the business owner stated that someone had broken into a storage shed and made off with several wheels.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who were able to track down Pedroza with the help of surveillance footage.

Pedroza was arrested and transported to the Webb County Jail.

