Man accused of stealing wrench and TV from business

A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole appliances from two local businesses.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Michael Richard Uribe and charged him with theft of property.

The case unfolded on August 24th when officers were called out to a store located at the 4800 block of San Bernardo.

A store employee told officers that a man ran out of the business carrying a television he did not pay for.

Nearly a month later, on September 12th, officers were called out to an auto parts store at the 4000 block of San Bernardo where an employee stated that someone walked into the store and stole an impact wrench.

The wrench was valued at $124.99.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined they had enough evidence to arrest Uribe in the case.