Man accused of murdering father gets court date

A man accused of strangling his father to death three years ago gets a court date.

Roel Herrejon who was 23-years-old at the time of the incident was charged with murder back in February 4th, 2016.

The incident happened at the 600 block of Garza at around 10:30 a.m. when an altercation broke out between Roel and his father Ramiro Herrejon, 51.

When authorities arrived at the home, they found the father lying face down in a bedroom unresponsive.

Paramedics say they found a shoe indentation on the 51-year-old’s chest along with severe bruises on his head and near his right eye.

The father was taken to the hospital where he was officially pronounced dead.

During the interrogation, Roel allegedly admitted to strangulating his father by grabbing him from the back and wrapping his arms around his neck.

According to court documents, a witness says Roel attacked his father because he believed he was sexually assaulting his one year old son.

The same witness also stated that Roel suffers from mental disorders such as psychosis, bipolar disorder, depression and hallucinations.

The next court hearing for Herrjon’s arraignment is set for August 5th at 1:30 pm at the 406th District Court.