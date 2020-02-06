Man accused of taking car on a joyride

A man who was arrested back in September for allegedly stealing from auto parts stores is back in handcuffs once again.

Laredo Police arrested 33-year-old Jose Angel Rosas III in the case.

The case unfolded on December 12th of last year, when officers were called out to a theft report at an auto sales business located at the 600 block of Saunders.

Officers met with a business owner who stated that Rosas had asked about a Ford pick-up truck and was told that the keys were not readily available and was told to wait.

After a few minutes, Rosas allegedly got a hold of the keys, entered the Dodge Charger and drove off with the vehicle.

Police placed a lookout on the vehicle and later found it abandoned at the 4300 block of McClelland Ave.

A report was filed and transferred to the Auto Theft Task Force who presented the case to the District Attorney’s Office.

As a result, Rosas was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.