Man accused of tampering with body of missing woman offered 20 years

A man accused of tampering with the body of a missing woman found dead in July is offered 20 years in jail.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Joseph Steven Carrizales was offered the deal on December 10th.

However it’s unclear if he has accepted it or not, another hearing is set for January 6, 2020.

According to the online docket, the charges Carrizales is facing is a second degree felony which carries a possible sentence of 2 to 20 years in jail.

Carrizales is facing charges of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair the corpse of the tragic death of 27-year-old Myriam Camarillo, who allegedly left with Carrizales to his home after a night out.

The cause of her death is still undetermined at this time.