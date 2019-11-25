Man accused of tampering with body of missing woman to appear in court

The man accused of tampering with the body of a missing woman found dead is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Joseph Steven Carrizales, age 26, is facing charges of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair the corpse of the tragic death of the 27-year-old woman who allegedly left with Carrizales to his home back in July.

According to court documents, Carrizales told authorities they did drugs.

Days later, her body was found by authorities in a plastic bucket.

Carrizales fled to Mexico when authorities came to his home to investigate, but was later arrested under no bond.

His court appearance is set for 9 a.m. at the 111th District Court.