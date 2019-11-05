Man accused of tampering with evidence during traffic stop

A man is facing charges after he allegedly tampered with evidence during a routine traffic stop.

Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Alberto Matilde Esparza in the case.

The incident happened on Friday, November first when an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving with one headlight near the 4100 block of San Bernardo.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he noticed a very strong scent of marijuana coming from the car.

The officer then noticed that the driver, identified as Esparza had a white color residence on his leg.

When the officer asked Esparza to remove himself from the vehicle, he hesitated and took too long to exit.

Once Esparza got out of the vehicle, the officer noticed he was chewing on what appeared to be a green leafy substance.

Esparza was charged with tampering with evidence.