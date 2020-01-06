Man accused of tampering with evidence rejects plea deal

The man accused of tampering with the body of a woman whose remains were found in a north Laredo home appeared in court for a plea hearing.

Joseph Steven Carrizales was present for the hearing at the 111th District Court on Monday morning where he was offered a plea of 20 years in prison for tampering with the body of Myriam Camarillo.

Camarillo went missing in July 2019 and was found dead nearly a week later inside Carrizales’ home.

The office says he did not accept the plea during Monday’s hearing; however, Carrizales can still choose to take the deal at the next hearing set for February 4th.

That hearing is set for 9 a.m. at the 111th District Court.