Man accused of tampering with gearshift, causing accident

A man is facing charges after police discovered he was the cause of a tractor accident.

Laredo Police arrested 31-year-old Qayssar Shukri and charged him with criminal mischief.

The incident unfolded on August 5th when officers were called out to an accident at the 300 block of Nafta Boulevard.

Officers met with a victim who stated that her tractor had crashed into a fence while she was inside a local business.

The victim stated that someone must have tampered with the gearshift of the tractor in order for it to move.

After obtaining surveillance video of the incident, the victim and police were able to see that Shukri entered the tractor and placed it into gear before the accident.