Man accused of tampering with government records

A man is facing charges after authorities allegedly discovered he had a fake resident card.

Laredo Police arrested 30-year-old Jose Luis Rodriguez Flores in the case.

The case came to light on January 9th when officers conducted a search warrant at a residence at the 3000 block of Price Street.

During the search, officers found a social security card and a permanent resident alien card that allegedly belonged to Flores.

Through the course of the investigation, police discovered that both cards were faked and the social security number belonged to someone outside of Laredo.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to make an arrest.