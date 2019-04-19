Man accused of threatening to kill store clerk

A man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a store clerk.

Laredo Police arrested 56-year-old Edgar Marc Suggs in the case.

The incident happened on March 1st when officers were called out to a business located at the 300 block of Convent Avenue where a store employee stated that a man was acting aggressively.

The employee stated that a man who appeared to be homeless walked into the store and requested money.

When the victim said no, the man started to get aggressive and stated that he was going to kill the victim.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Persons Unit who believed they had enough evidence to arrest Suggs.

He was charged with making terroristic threats.