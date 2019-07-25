Man accused of touching child inappropriately

A man is arrested for allegedly touching a child inappropriately.

Laredo Police arrested Gerardo Leal, 28 on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the case started back in May when officers received a call saying that Leal had allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 15.

The victim underwent a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center where she was able to provide more information on the case.

The case was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office who believed they had sufficient evidence to arrest Leal.

Leal was charged with two counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of indecency with a child by exposure.

Leal was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.