Man accused of transporting undocumented immigrants

A Laredo resident is arrested for allegedly transporting nearly a dozen undocumented immigrants.

According to court documents, Adrian Zavala waived his preliminary examination and detention hearing and will now remain in custody pending further criminal proceedings.

According to the complaint, there were a total of 12 people inside the vehicle, including Zavala.

The other 11 were determined to be undocumented immigrants.

If convicted, Zavala could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible fine of $250,000.