Man accused of using former company's credit card

A man facing charges for allegedly using a credit card that belonged to a company he no longer worked for.

Laredo Police arrested Jesus Gertrudis Castanon Jr., 29, and charged him with credit card abuse.

The incident happened on February 20th when officers were called out to a theft call at a local business.

The business owner stated that an ex-employee, identified as Castanon made over $4,000 worth of purchases with a company-issued credit card.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities say Castanon used the card 84 times between October 2018 and February 2019.

The charges racked up a total of $4,150 worth of purchases.

The case was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office who determined they had sufficient evidence to arrest Castanon.