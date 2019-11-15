Suspect accused of using stolen credit cards

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly burgled a vehicle and stole someone’s wallet.

Laredo Police arrested 59-year-old Mario Carlos Ramos and charged him with credit card abuse.

The incident happened on October 18th at around seven in the morning when officers were called out to the 5600 block of San Bernardo for a burglary report.

Officers met with the victim who stated that someone broke into his car and stole his wallet which contained his debit and credit cards.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit for further investigation.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers decided they had enough evidence to arrest Ramos.