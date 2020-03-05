Man allegedly attacks mother with knife

A mother is attacked after making a simple request to her son.

Police were called out after receiving a call from a woman who said she was attacked by her son.

The woman said she asked her 21-year-old son to pick up some cigarette butts he had left outside the house.

That's when the man, Esteban Alexis Espinoza, became angry and allegedly entered the mom's room.

He was said to have been wielding a knife, cutting his mother in the arm.

Police later arrested Espinoza. He's now facing a felony assault charge.