Nearly 20 people were found inside a home in central Laredo.

Laredo police confirm they are handling the investigation, but according to early reports, a man was seeing fleeing the scene shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to DPS, the man ran east on Lyon Street from Springfield. Officials are only saying the man was wearing all black.

They are still searching the area.

DPS and Border patrol are at the scene.

It's unclear why the man fled.