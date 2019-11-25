Man allegedly crashes into pole while fleeing police

A man was arrested after allegedly crashing into a pole while fleeing police.

Laredo Police arrested 50-year-old Martin Mata for allegedly driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, and reckless driving.

An officer said they tried stopping Mata at San Bernando and Lafayette, but he refused. After a short chase he crashed into a pole trying to turn south onto Santa Ursula.

According to police, he had a beer can in the vehicle and smelled like alcohol.

Mata was taken to the Web County Jail on no bond.