Man allegedly takes ambulance for joyride

A man looking to go on a joyride on an EMS vehicle is caught by police.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a man allegedly stole an ambulance from a local hospital.

Police say the man was in the hospital at the time, jumped into the vehicle, and took it for a spin.

EMS crews say they were transporting a patient on the stretcher into the emergency room and when they came out the ambulance was gone.

Authorities were able to detain the man downtown and take him back to the hospital where he is being evaluated so they can formally press charges.

At this time the man’s identity has not been released and the investigation remains ongoing.