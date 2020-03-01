Man allegedly tied to a series of vehicle thefts arrested

A man with an extensive criminal history is arrested for allegedly being tied to several cases of grand theft auto.

Laredo Police arrested Vicente Reyes Lozano, 43 and charged him with theft, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The arrest happened on Friday, February 21st after an investigation led by the Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force revealed that Reyes Lozano was the culprit allegedly behind a string of car thefts involving Ford F-250 vehicles.

Once in custody, police discovered that Reyes Lozano was also wanted out of McAllen for burglary of vehicle charges.

Lozano was also previously convicted in 2017 in Webb County Several investigations lead by the Auto Theft Task Force.

After serving a brief sentence, Reyes Lozano was released on Parole in December of 2019.

The Laredo Police Department would also like to remind the community to lock their keys and to hide all valuable items.