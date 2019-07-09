Man and two juvenile suspects arrested for aggravated robbery

A man and two juvenile suspects are facing charges after allegedly robbing two people at a local apartment complex.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Armando Elpidio Sanchez and two juveniles ages 16 and 15.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 3rd at around 4 a.m. when officers were called out to a robbery at the 600 block of Rancho Viejo Dr.

Authorities say the victims were outside the apartment complex when two of the suspects approached them and demanded money.

During the robbery, one of the suspects displayed a knife while the other was the lookout.

After the robbery, the three suspects fled the scene but were eventually caught by assisting officers.

All three were charged with aggravated robbery.